PCMA Convening Leaders 2024
SAVE THE DATE: Jan. 7-10, 2024
VENUE: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101
At Convening Leaders 2024, you will be challenged to Think Bigger about the boundless potential of your career and the future of the business events industry.
Let’s boldly explore the possibilities of a new year inspired by San Diego’s entrepreneurial spirit, cultural diversity, innovative research, and wellness benefits.
Innovative programming packed with networking, education, and inspiration.
Energizing networking opportunities to give back, celebrate, and have fun.
Relevant content and forward-thinking concepts from event trends to strategic design.
An ideal mix of suppliers, planners, key decision makers, and the next generation.
Explore CL24 Scholarship Opportunities
Whether you’re a student eager to dive into the world of events or a seasoned pro looking to brush up on the latest trends, PCMA has got you covered. Check out available opportunities to attend Convening Leaders here. Get your applications in by September 18th!
Meet San Diego, America’s Brightest City
San Diego is excited to welcome Convening Leaders in 2024. The city offers a convenient location near the airport, the Gaslamp district, and thousands of hotel rooms. But San Diego is not just a convention destination – it is also a vacation hotspot. Whether you prefer a relaxed beach vibe or a lively downtown scene, San Diego has something for everyone. The city is known for its innovation, inspiration, and year-round sunshine that fuels adventurous spirits. With stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant art scenes, San Diego never ceases to amaze. The city also offers a diverse culinary scene and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. When you’re looking for a getaway that inspires, San Diego is America’s brightest city for you to explore.
The Ultimate Event Professionals Experience
0 days 0 hours 0 minutes 0 seconds
Convene Covers Convening Leaders 2023
- How Marketers Use Data to Create More Successful Events
A Convening Leaders 2023 session on data offered case-study examples of event marketers who are figuring out how to analyze registration data and make quick shifts to increase attendance.
- Is Event Technology Prepared for Another Pandemic?
Three event executives discuss strategic challenges for international business events — including whether event technology is better positioned to handle another public health crisis that requires events to return to digital-only experiences.
- What Exactly Is the Metaverse? Here’s One Expert’s Take.
Entrepreneur and academic Tommaso Di Bartolo, speaking at Convening Leaders 2023, tackled the metaverse questions many in events are asking.
What They Say…
-
It’s everything you need in three days to build your career.
-
I’ve been coming to Convening Leaders for the past 10 years. I just think the education, the latest technology — anything you’re looking for to plan your meeting — it’s at Convening Leaders.
-
It’s a great refreshment of re-connecting and networking with people, and then on top of it, you get this great education and inspiring speakers. For me, it’s the best way to start off your year. If you’re not attending PCMA Convening Leaders, you really should.
-
It is the best conference I’ve ever attended. Ever. And, as a seasoned professional, I get so much out of it. I can’t tell you how many pictures I’ve taken on my phone of new ideas I’m looking forward to taking back to my corporation.
-
Everyone’s here. It’s a great opportunity for you to reconnect, reinvigorate yourself and be able to start fresh in the new year.
-
I'm looking forward to connecting with other event professionals and learning new strategies to create the best conference possible.
-
(2019 Convening Leaders was) my second time attending. I was genuinely blown away the first time and had gained so much exposure and experience from the previous year.
Stay in the loop with Convening Leaders updates.