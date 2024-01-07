PCMA Convening Leaders 2024

SAVE THE DATE:  Jan. 7-10, 2024

VENUE: San Diego Convention Center, 111 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101

At Convening Leaders 2024, you will be challenged to Think Bigger about the boundless potential of your career and the future of the business events industry.​

Let’s boldly explore the possibilities of a new year inspired by San Diego’s entrepreneurial spirit, cultural diversity, innovative research, and wellness benefits.​

Explore CL24 Scholarship Opportunities

Whether you’re a student eager to dive into the world of events or a seasoned pro looking to brush up on the latest trends, PCMA has got you covered. Check out available opportunities to attend Convening Leaders here. Get your applications in by September 18th!

Host Partner & Host Venue

Experience Columbus

Meet San Diego, America’s Brightest City

San Diego is excited to welcome Convening Leaders in 2024. The city offers a convenient location near the airport, the Gaslamp district, and thousands of hotel rooms. But San Diego is not just a convention destination – it is also a vacation hotspot. Whether you prefer a relaxed beach vibe or a lively downtown scene, San Diego has something for everyone. The city is known for its innovation, inspiration, and year-round sunshine that fuels adventurous spirits. With stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant art scenes, San Diego never ceases to amaze. The city also offers a diverse culinary scene and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. When you’re looking for a getaway that inspires, San Diego is America’s brightest city for you to explore.

  • It’s everything you need in three days to build your career.

    Anissa Ladd, CASE Director of National Accounts, Go Providence

  • I’ve been coming to Convening Leaders for the past 10 years. I just think the education, the latest technology — anything you’re looking for to plan your meeting — it’s at Convening Leaders.

    Deborah Young CMP, CEM Director of Convention & Meetings, National Association of Elementary School Principals

  • It’s a great refreshment of re-connecting and networking with people, and then on top of it, you get this great education and inspiring speakers. For me, it’s the best way to start off your year. If you’re not attending PCMA Convening Leaders, you really should.

    Meg Harper National Group Sales Director, Davenport Hotels

  • It is the best conference I’ve ever attended. Ever. And, as a seasoned professional, I get so much out of it. I can’t tell you how many pictures I’ve taken on my phone of new ideas I’m looking forward to taking back to my corporation.

    Patty Amos, CMP Owner, Soma Event Design Services

  • Everyone’s here. It’s a great opportunity for you to reconnect, reinvigorate yourself and be able to start fresh in the new year.

    Will Trokey National Accounts Director for Visit Greater Palm Springs

  • I'm looking forward to connecting with other event professionals and learning new strategies to create the best conference possible.

    Jill Cavanaugh Conference Coordinator, Infusion Nurses Society

  • (2019 Convening Leaders was) my second time attending. I was genuinely blown away the first time and had gained so much exposure and experience from the previous year.

    Amelia Binti Roziman Chief Operating Officer, Sarawak Convention Bureau

